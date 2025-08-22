Electric motorcycle rider crashes, dies in police pursuit in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A man riding an electric motorcycle was killed when he collided with a police vehicle during a pursuit in Escondido, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon when an officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist on the bike path in the area of Valley Parkway and Rose Street, just east of Midway Drive, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police said the rider did not yield and a pursuit ensued. It was unclear whether he was pronounced dead on the scene or at a hospital. His name was not immediately available.

"Because the crash involved an Escondido police vehicle, investigators with the Oceanside Police Department assumed the investigation per a mutual agreement," the department said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the collision to call Oceanside Police Traffic Investigator Ibrahim Serdah at 760-435-4769.

