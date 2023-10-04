Electric bike rider crashes into pickup truck, injured in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO - A 25-year-old man riding an electric bike was seriously injured when he crashed into the back of a legally parked pickup truck in Sorrento Valley, police said Wednesday.

At 9:04 p.m. Tuesday, the e-bike rider was traveling eastbound at 5700 Pacific Center Blvd., according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

"It appeared he was wearing a helmet and had a bike light," the officer said. "A pickup truck was legally parked in the parking lane."

The e-bike rider was riding at an unsafe speed for conditions and rode into the back of the pickup, Buttle said.

The rider sustained facial injuries and an open fracture to his left forearm, the officer said.

SDPD's Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.

