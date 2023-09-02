Elderly veteran stabbed while jogging in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 80-year-old man was attacked and stabbed multiple times Saturday morning while out for a morning jog in the Bay Park neighborhood in San Diego, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near the Littlefield Street and Frankfort Street area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the victim, who is a veteran, was pushed to the ground and stabbed in the throat, neck and wrist. He was hospitalized, but was expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack, and was described as a man in his 30s, around 5-feet-9 inches tall with long straight hair and no facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and carrying a skateboard.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the attack to call the SDPD at 619-531-2204. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

