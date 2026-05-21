Elderly man in critical condition after alleged assault in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A 32-year-old Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting an elderly man and injuring a bystander who tried to intervene, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an assault in the area of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street in the Midway-East neighborhood, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found an elderly man suffering from significant injuries. The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The bystander who stepped in to stop the attack was also injured, police said. Investigators did not immediately release details on the condition of the bystander.

The suspect had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, but police located a man matching his description a few blocks away near East Mission and Begonia. Police said he was "positively identified" by witnesses before his arrest.

Thomas Caleb Butler was taken into custody without incident, the department stated. He was later booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

It was unclear what provoked the alleged assault, but the department was investigating.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the attack to call the EPD at 760-839-4722 or Det. Patrick Hand at 760-839-4985 and reference case number 26004339.

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