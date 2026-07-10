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Elderly driver suffers serious injuries in San Carlos 2-vehicle wreck

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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 80-year-old woman was seriously injured when she ran a red light and her car was broadsided by another vehicle in San Diego's San Carlos neighborhood, police said Friday.

The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jackson Drive and Navajo Road. The woman was driving a white 2015 Honda Civic north in the 7400 block of Jackson Drive when she drove through a "stale red light," according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said her vehicle was struck in the intersection by a gray Kia Sorento driven by a 36-year-old man who was traveling east in the 6900 block of Navajo Road.

Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital with a displaced hip and a fractured tibia and fibula. Police did not report any injuries for the 36-year-old driver.

Investigators determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The SDPD's Traffic Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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