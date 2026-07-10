Elderly driver suffers serious injuries in San Carlos 2-vehicle wreck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 80-year-old woman was seriously injured when she ran a red light and her car was broadsided by another vehicle in San Diego's San Carlos neighborhood, police said Friday.

The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jackson Drive and Navajo Road. The woman was driving a white 2015 Honda Civic north in the 7400 block of Jackson Drive when she drove through a "stale red light," according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said her vehicle was struck in the intersection by a gray Kia Sorento driven by a 36-year-old man who was traveling east in the 6900 block of Navajo Road.

Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital with a displaced hip and a fractured tibia and fibula. Police did not report any injuries for the 36-year-old driver.

Investigators determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The SDPD's Traffic Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

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