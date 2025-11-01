Elderly couple found dead in Del Mar Heights; Murder-suicide suspected

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An elderly couple was found shot to death in their Del Mar Heights home this morning, apparently the result of a murder-suicide, according to homicide detectives.

The bodies of Johann and Kaethe Oesterreicher, both 83, were found shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday inside their home in the 12000 block of Caminito

Del Pasaje, with a gun nearby, according to Lt. Chris Tivanian of the San Diego Police Department.

"Upon arriving on scene, officers located an adult male and female inside, both with fatal gunshot wounds," Tivinian said. "The couple was pronounced deceased at the scene by SDPD officers."

SDPD homicide investigators were called to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the case was encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

