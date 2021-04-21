El Cerrito hit-and-run victim has leg amputated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are in search of answers after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in El Cerrito.

“It's upsetting. Upsets the whole family. Makes me angry,” said John Chandler.

Dustin Deason, 45, of La Mesa, is the boyfriend of John Chandler's daughter. On April 13, Deason was headed to his tax preparer on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was in the left lane, headed south on 58th Street near Trojan Avenue, when an oncoming, white car swerved in front of him.

“The vehicle was crossing over the center line and Dustin attempted to move to his right to avoid the vehicle, but the car kept coming at him and striking him,” said Chandler.

Deason, struck on his left side, managed to lay his bike down.

Chandler says as the car drove off, a stunned Deason took stock of his grisly injury.

“A portion of the foot was either severed or hanging. So when he observed that, he went into a state of panic or shock, and doesn’t remember much else about the incident,” said Chandler.

Deason's foot was reattached, but complications forced doctors on Wednesday morning to amputate his left leg at the calf.

“It been very emotional for Dustin, a lot of uncertainty for the future,” said Chandler.

Deason, who worked in construction, is now facing a long recovery. His loved ones are determined to find the driver who left him.

“I feel it's really terrible someone can strike somebody on a motorcycle and simply drive away. I don't understand how someone could do that,” said Chandler.

According to Deason, the white car may have been a Toyota Supra. He believes the driver was male and his passenger was a woman. Chandler is hoping a witness will come forward.

“We simply want justice for Dustin in this incident,” said Chandler.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Deason’s medical and other expenses.