El Cajon woman shares son's harrowing encounter with Hurricane Helene's winds

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - An El Cajon woman is talking about her son's harrowing encounter with hurricane's winds in South Carolina.

For Traci Wutke, hearing the voice of son, 25-year-old Riley, is reassuring.

“It's really hard not to get really emotional about it. I’m really excited to see you,” said Wutke, during a phone call with Riley.

It was a far different emotion, days ago.

A day after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, it had begun cutting a devastating and deadly swath across the southeast, including Easley, SC, where Riley was living with his girlfriend's family.

His girlfriend and 4-year-old son had left the area ahead of the storm.

Then on Friday afternoon, the winds started to roar.

“I was sitting in bed. I happen to be reading a book, and we could hear the wind getting really bad. The next thing I heard was the sound of the wood breaking, and then the sound of the tree crashing into the side of the kitchen,” said Wutke.

The centuries-old oak tree came slammed into the kitchen. No one was hurt.

“After the tree came through the kitchen, all you could really hear was the hurricane outside,” said Riley Wutke.

While Riley was dealing with Helene's impact, Wutke was back in El Cajon, waiting.

On Saturday, Wutke knew her son's area had lost power. She wasn't sure about cell service, so she kept calling and texting. There was no response.

“I was terrified, anxious and scared,” said Wutke.

It wasn't until Sunday when he was able to call her.

“He walked three miles to a gas station … He sent me this picture, proof of life,” said Wutke.

It was a moment of relief amid so much destruction Much of Riley's neighborhood looks like his home.

In the region, winds, pounding rain, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc, as entire communities were washed away.

“There were 500-year-old trees splitting in half. He said the noise was incredible,” said Wutke.

Riley says neighbors have quickly come together to clear roads and help each other.

As for Riley, with more hurricane activity forecasted in the next few weeks, he is planing to move back to the San Diego area, for good.

“It’s really an emotional experience he just doesn't want to repeat,” said Wutke.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Riley with moving and to her expenses.