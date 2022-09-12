El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - For the first time, an El Cajon woman is speaking out about the loss of her fiance, killed in a recent wrong-way crash on the SR-52, involving a suspected drunk driver.

Liliana Flores' last memory of Roberto Sanchez was of him kissing her in mid-sleep.

"He just kissed me, and I smelled him. He always smelled really good, and then he left,” said Flores.

Around 2 a.m. on the morning of August 26, Sanchez left his home in El Cajon for his factory job in Kearny Mesa making medical experiment containers.

The CHP says he was in his car, westbound on SR-52 near the I-805, when a wrong-way driver in a pickup, crashed into him. The 49-year-old Sanchez would die at the scene. The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Maricela Diaz, was treated for minor injuries, before being charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

“Until now, still don't believe it … My heart is sad It's broken, totally broken,” said Flores.

Flores, who wears the ring Sanchez gave her when he proposed a few months ago, calls her partner of nine years and father of two, a hard worker and a quiet man with a big heart.

“He was always smiling, a very positive person. Very, very positive person,” said Flores.

The two were planning to get married at the end of September.

“I miss my other half, my partner and my friend,” said Flores.

As she grieves, the woman accused of killing Sanchez is facing charges, pleading not guilty earlier this month. Prosecutors say Diaz had a blood alcohol level of .2, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

“Praying for justice … I do want justice. She knows what she did. She knows what she took away from us: a very good person,” said Flores.

When it comes to drinking and driving, Flores has this message.

“Think a minute. You could destroy a family completely. Just think for a minute,” said Flores.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family transport Sanchez back to his hometown in Mexico City for burial.

