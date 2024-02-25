El Cajon woman dies after crashing into parked semi-truck

EL CAJON (CNS) — A 37-year-old woman was killed today when her pickup truck crashed into a parked semi-truck trailer on an industrial roadway in El Cajon.

The crash occurred around 1:19 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Bradley Avenue near the Golden State Flying Club at Gillespie Field, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The driver was traveling westbound on the avenue when her 2004 Toyota Tacoma crashed into an unoccupied, parked semi-trailer on the north curb line, police said.

Responding officers found the victim dead on arrival in the driver's seat of the truck. Her name was being withheld pending notification to her next of kin.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call police at 619-579-3311.

