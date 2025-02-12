El Cajon votes to help with federal immigration enforcement

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The city of El Cajon has vowed to comply with federal immigration authorities. Tuesday night, the city council passed a resolution to do so with a 3-2 vote. A similar resolution was voted down just two weeks ago.

The resolution that passed declares El Cajon is not a sanctuary city and will not interfere with federal law enforcement. It also means the city will ask the U.S. Attorney General's office for the protection of police officers who cooperate with immigration authorities.

The city says it will comply with federal immigration law to help remove those who have committed violent criminal offenses, which is what current state law already allows.

During Tuesday's meeting, nearly 50 people spoke during public comment. The speakers were divided and passionate about their stance on the issue. The meeting was interrupted and paused several times due to people disrupting those giving public comments.

Opponents of the resolution said they are worried its passing would lead to profiling immigrants in the community.

"People are going to be pulled over, they're going to be asked for their documents, or when they're found like they're undocumented, they're going to be treated as if they are a violent criminal, that is my concern," said one woman who addressed the council during public comment.

Others called the move necessary to ensure public safety in the community.

"The illegal people did come in illegally, and if they're causing problems, they should be dealt with," said another speaker.

Mayor Bill Wells, who co-authored the resolution, said the item should have been a no-brainer, adding that he was surprised the resolution was controversial. The mayor added that it's his job to do everything he can to protect the people of El Cajon.