El Cajon Syrian community fearful of deportation after ending of Temporary Protected Status

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Chaotic gun battles continue to break out in parts of Syria, a country fractured from more than a decade of civil war. Syrians living in San Diego argue these are not safe conditions to return to as the Trump administration ends their temporary protected status.

"The previous regime used chemical weapons on the people. My son nearly died from lack of oxygen, and we had to leave to find medication," said Ali Ebda.

Ebda now lives safely in El Cajon. He came to the U.S. for medical treatment in 2016 and was granted temporary protected status, also called TPS, along with thousands of other Syrian immigrants fleeing violence.

"My hometown in Syria was destroyed - there's no infrastructure or roads. Basic needs like water, electricity, or an education are difficult to access," Ebda said.

The Department of Homeland Security is now canceling that designation for Syrian nationals. The DHS assistant secretary said, "Conditions in Syria no longer prevent their nationals from returning home. Syria has been a hotbed of terrorism and extremism for nearly two decades, and it is contrary to our national interest to allow Syrians to remain in our country. TPS is meant to be temporary."

"I wish other Syrians would get the same opportunity I had to build their lives in the U.S.," said Ebda.

Ebda was able to get his visa and won't be affected by the ending of TPS. But he knows many Syrians in San Diego who could be deported.

"I have friends who are close to depression- thinking about returning to Syria," Ebda said.

DHS says they have until November 21 to voluntarily leave. If they report their departure using the CBP HOME app, they'll receive a complimentary plane ticket and a $1,000 exit payment.

"I'm thankful to the people of the United States for their kindness and hospitality. But Syrians are far from living a normal life in their home country," said Ebda.

Earlier this year, DHS ended temporary protected status for nationals from several other countries, including Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Afghanistan. Some of those terminations have been delayed in court.

Ebda says he hopes to see the same happen for Syrians.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

