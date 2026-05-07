El Cajon stabbing suspect found by drone, arrested after Taser takedown

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Police needed to deploy a drone to find a woman suspected of stabbing another woman in El Cajon Wednesday, then use a Taser to subdue her.

Officers from the El Cajon Police Department responded at approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday regarding a report of an assault in the 1000 block of Prince Street, near Interstate 8, according to Lt. Eric Thornton of the El Cajon Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to one of her arms and torso. She was provided immediate medical attention and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Using a department drone, police tracked 39-year-old Veronica Flores, who ran from the area toward Interstate 8. The drone operator saw her and directed officers to her location and as they attempted to detain Flores -- who was armed with a knife -- she continued to run, police said.

Officers then shot the her with a Taser, which subdued Flores and allow them to take her into custody, police said.

While she was being taken to jail, Flores assaulted a police officer, causing injury, Thornton said.

Flores was booked into Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility on multiple felony charges.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 619-579-3311 or visit sdcrimestoppers.org.

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