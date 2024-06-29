El Cajon leaders responds to Supreme Court homeless ruling

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Reaction continues to pour in about the Supreme Court's decision that ruled cities can ban homeless encampments.

In El Cajon, Mayor Bill Wells says the City doesn't already allow encampments. He said Friday's decision gives cities the power to decide how to address the issue.

Harry Mercado also reacted to the news on Friday. Mercado was homeless in the streets of El Cajon until eight months ago when his family found a place to stay at the East County Transitional Living Center (ECTLC). He's clean now and now contributes to the facility. He maintains the pool and is a lead campus advisor.

"I’m very curious what’s going to happen. We already have a very difficult situation with [the] homeless trying to find good places if they need it," Dr. Julie Hayden, the CEO of ECTLC, said.

Hayden worries about a shortage of resources like detox beds or mental health services but says she's open to this approach because what’s being done now isn’t working.

"We’re ready to try the next phase and see, can we do better, get people off the streets, get them the help they need, and give them a chance at a different life," says Hayden.

El Cajon mayor Bill Wells, who’s been outspoken about the homeless issue in his City, says they already don’t allow encampments but hopes this will push other cities to do the same.

"I'm hoping that the other cities will say, 'Great, we have the enforcement tools we need to kind of deal with this homeless issue,'" says Mayor Wells.

Mercado agrees with the ruling as long as there are resources like the East County Transitional Living Center to help.

"If it’s a bunch of ECTLCs to go to but if it’s a bunch of jails for families, then it’s not a good thing," says Mercado.