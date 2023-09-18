El Cajon Police: Transient parolee arrested, accused of trying to mug jogger

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A transient parolee who allegedly attacked and tried to rob a jogger in El Cajon last week was behind bars Monday.

Ian Alexander Farmer, 41, allegedly jumped the 73-year-old man in the area of Greenfield Drive and Mollison Avenue about 11 a.m. Friday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

During the mugging, the assailant grabbed the jogger's arm, threatened to shock him with an electric stun gun and tried to take his wallet, ECPD Lt. Jeremiah Larson said.

The victim fought off the attacker and fled, shouting for help. The attacker chased him for a time, then ran off in a different direction when he realized the police had been notified, the lieutenant said.

The suspect -- a registered sex offender with a criminal history that includes convictions for theft, vandalism, domestic violence and sex with a minor -- was arrested in the area a short time later.

Farmer was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse and parole violation. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

