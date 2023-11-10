El Cajon Police: Boy, 15, accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl at Granite Hills High School

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A 15-year-old boy was booked into a county juvenile detention facility in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl at Granite Hills High School, an El Cajon Police Department official said Thursday.

Police were informed around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about the alleged offense, which was reported to have occurred at the Granite Hills campus at an after-school event, according to the ECPD's Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

Police questioned the juvenile suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual penetration with an object "by force or fear," according to ECPD.

Larson said Thursday it was unclear if the suspect was still in custody.

Granite Hills High Principal Dr. Christina Wilde sent a letter to parents saying the school is working with El Cajon Police in their investigation.

In the letter, the principal stated that "such conduct is never acceptable. That is why we are taking this matter very seriously. We are working closely with ECPD as they continue their investigation, and we will provide the victim of the alleged assault with all of the support we can. The safety of our students is our top priority. If warranted by the outcome of the investigation, we will also pursue appropriate school disciplinary action ..."

