El Cajon Police arrest man who entered apartment while naked, under the influence of meth

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was arrested after El Cajon Police said he broke into an occupied apartment while naked and under the influence of methamphetamine.

Police said incident happened Monday at around 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Redwood Avenue.

According to police, a female victim was in the apartment at the time, with her adult brother and three children.

She woke up to find the naked man in the apartment, and he then walked into the children’s room where they were asleep.

Police said the victim’s adult brother forced the man out of the apartment before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers eventually located 35-year-old Robert Young in the parking lot and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and for being under the influence of drugs.

Police stated Young “is homeless and stays in the area.”

No one was hurt during the incident; the apartment occupants did not know Young, police said.