El Cajon Police: 3 men, teen arrested in assault of 17-year-old boy at Parkway Plaza

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Three young men and a teenage boy were arrested in connection with an assault on another youth at an El Cajon mall, a fracas during which one of the suspects allegedly tried to gun down the victim but failed because the pistol he was wielding jammed.

The alleged attack on the 17-year-old took place at a clothing and novelty shop at Parkway Plaza shopping center at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

"During the confrontation, one (of the assailants) pointed a handgun at the victim's head and appeared to pull the trigger," ECPD Lt. Will Guerin said. "The firearm did not discharge, and all four (perpetrators) fled the store."

Surveillance-camera footage from the business "confirmed the assault and attempted murder, and clearly identified the suspects," according to Guerin.

While searching for the assailants a few blocks from the mall later in the afternoon, officers located the suspects, identified as Abraham Jesus Rodriguez and Jermaine David Taylor, both 18; Isidro Vazquez, 24; and a 16-year- old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor.

"Three of them ran into a nearby apartment complex, (and) the fourth was found at a nearby business," Guerin said. "The juvenile suspect was seen entering and later leaving an apartment, where he was detained by officers. The ... adult suspects were located and taken into custody without incident."

Officer found two handguns during a search of the underage suspect's apartment, according to police.

"One of the firearms matched the description of the weapon used in the assault, and was found jammed with a chambered round and showed evidence indicating a failed discharge," the lieutenant said.

The suspects were booked into county jail and juvenile hall on suspicion of conspiracy, attempted murder and firearm offenses. At the time of their arrests, Rodriguez, Vazquez and the minor were on probation for gun- related crimes, according to police.

