El Cajon Police: 2 people detained in road rage shooting on Jamacha Road

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - An apparent road-rage shooting in El Cajon Monday left an occupied vehicle damaged and two suspects in police custody.

One of two people riding a motorcycle together in the 700 block of Jamacha Road opened fire on the pickup shortly before 3 p.m., according to the El Cajon Police Department.

"The driver (of the truck) was not injured by the gunfire but did locate a bullet hole in his truck," ECPD Lt. Joe Crawford said.

Patrol personnel searching the area for the motorcyclist and the person who had been a passenger on the two-wheeler spotted two people matching their descriptions a short time later, according to police.

"As officers attempted to contact them, the two people walked away and went into a residence," Crawford said, adding that a motorcycle matching the description of the one involved in the shooting was parked in front of the home.

Deputies aiding in efforts to capture the suspects from aboard a circling patrol helicopter eventually saw the pair run out of the house and scramble into a nearby drainage canal, where police took them into custody, Crawford said. The suspects' names were not immediately available.

"Officers are actively searching for the weapon used in this incident," Crawford said.

The motorcycle the suspects were riding turned out to have been stolen in San Diego, according to police.

Details about the events that led to the shooting were not immediately available.

