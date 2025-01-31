El Cajon immigrant activists message to community: 'Don't be afraid'

Latinos En Accion held their first meeting after the El Cajon resolution that would allow local law enforcement to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement was voted down.

To them, it’s a small victory in a long fight.

El Cajon residents are feeling:

“Fear,” said Raul Rodriguez.

“Confusion,” said Mairene Branham.

“Exhausted,” said Carlos Gomez Perez.

As more reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence come up around the county.

“We're at a time in our life where we are feeling like we're being persecuted,” said Branham.

More stories like these are coming out:

“They knocked on the door. It was his time, custody time with his daughter. She's 5 years old. She was with them when they arrested him,” said Rossy, who’s friend was taken by ICE.

“I just been seeing it every every day to be honest,” said Rodriguez.

ABC 10News recently covered Latinos En Accion making their voices heard in front of city council.

Mayor Bill Wells wanted to pass a resolution that would have allowed police to turn over dangerous criminals to ICE.

These residents say even undocumented immigrants with no criminal record are feeling scared.

“Last week they went to a house of of Latino community, a Latino family they took the parents, you know, and the kids were crying just say ‘don't take my dad don't take my papa,” said Sergio Conti.

“I love my patients. I love my career, and I wanna be respected as a Latino,” said Fabiola Conti.

Fighting for respect: It's the main goal of these weekly meetings.

“I'm no longer the 9-year-old kid that was voiceless at that time I was undocumented. Now I can make a difference by actually speaking out,” said Gomez Perez.

