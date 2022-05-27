El Cajon homeowner finds gun pointed at his him, thought he was 'about to die'

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - An El Cajon homeowner says he came face to face with a teen pointing what appeared to be a handgun at his face.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, off Olive Hills Avenue in El Cajon, Jamie Boehs, her husband Garrett and their 8-year-old son were in bed, but some noises outside were keeping them awake.

“Five to 10 minutes of laughing, talking loudly and some cussing,” said Jamie.

Jamie's husband went to take a look. He saw a white car parked in the middle of the road, five boys in their late teens inside. Garrett yelled at them to leave.

“Pulled away, but then stopped in front of our driveway and parked in the middle of street. All got out, all five of them,” said Jamie.

Jamie says the five teens encircled her husband.

"They jumped on him, trying to fight him. My husband tried to fight back but they were holding his arm,” said Jamie.

Her husband tried to avoid the punches, but one connected with his ear.

After about 20 seconds, three of the teens raced back to their vehicle.

“One of the other two pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and pointed it at my husband's face … He said what was going through his mind was that he was going to die, and his first thought was that his family was in the house, and he wasn't going to be able to protect us,” said Jamie.

Jamie says the teen then pulled the trigger.

“The first shot hit him on the bridge of his nose between his eyes, and he realized it was a BB gun,” said Jamie.

Garrett went after the gunman and was shot at least seven more times, before the teen jumped into the car and got away.

A police and helicopter search followed, but the teens weren't found. The incident has left Jamie rattled and worried about teens wielding weapons.

“I don’t feel safe anymore. We are a very pro-gun family … Kids shouldn't have access to these guns … I think it’s a reflection on the way our society is going. It's scary,” said Jamie.

The car is described as a white Toyota sedan, possibly a Prius. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

