El Cajon homeless treated like "some kind of animal," finds help in connection event

"I call them my unsheltered friends," said Gloria Hernandez, who works with Oasis Church in El Cajon.

Gloria Hernandez is familiar with the homeless population in El Cajon.

She knows what they need, what they worry about, and what questions they have.

"I was once homeless… I was an alcoholic. And so for me trying to find, where am I gonna lay my head on? Where am I gonna use the bathroom? Who's gonna let me in to, to wash up?" said Hernandez.

She's no longer living on the streets, but still walking them to help those in her old situation- like Manuel.

"People in general shy away from you. I mean, like you're some kind of animal or something,” said Manuel Gutierrez.

He's been homeless for about a month and a half in El Cajon and came to Friday's homeless connection event to get a health appointment, after he was turned away recently for not having a medical card.

"A week and a half ago I got bit by two dogs right here and I got bit in the arm. I'm over here bleeding my leg and it was all bleeding and everything. And he says, no, we can't see you. I said, what the hell?" said Gutierrez.

He walked away from the event with antibiotics.

Others were able to get legal aid, counseling, and clothes.

The recent Point in Time Count found the homeless population in El Cajon rose by 80 people in the last year.

Those who help them say they've seen more and more seniors.

"You know, I was just talking to a woman right now. She's been on the streets for a year. She's an elderly woman. What is she doing out here?" said Hernandez.

I reached out to the city of El Cajon, but they were not able to comment.

Hernandez says while housing is the most obvious need, the smaller things can make a big difference.

"You know, even though the shoes are worn and used for them, it's new, a fresh set.

You know, it's amazing to see the little things we take for granted,” said Hernandez.