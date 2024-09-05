El Cajon grandfather killed by hit-and-run driver while walking home from church

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - An East County family is grieving the loss of a beloved grandfather, struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking home from church.

Feet from a small memorial at the crash site, a brother-in-law, nephew and son stood together in grief.

"I've lost my best friend. Half of my heart is broken,” said Wisam Youhanna.

On Sunday morning, Youhana's father, 81-year-old Augustine Youhanna Sana, was doing what he's done every day since his wife passed away in January: Attending services at St. Peter's Chaldean Cathedral in El Cajon.

After leaving church, he walked a few blocks. At the intersection of Jamacha Road and Brabham Street, just blocks from home, Issac Askandar, who was stopped at a red light, says Sana got a walk signal and walked a few feet into the crosswalk.

“I saw a gold car coming down the mountain at a high rate of speed. It took the right turn very quickly and hit the gentleman,” said Askandar.

Askandar says Sana flew several feet and was knocked unconscious for nearly a minute. He was bleeding from his head.

Askandar says after he helped get Sana out of the road, the driver stopped briefly, got out and immediately started blaming the victim.

“He got out and screamed ‘It's his fault! It's his fault!’ Then got in and ran off,” said Askandar.

Sana was taken to a hospital, where his condition quickly deteriorated from a brain bleed. The grandfather of two, and longtime Arabic language instructor who trained American troops, passed away the next day.

“A piece of us is broken. We are still in shock from this tragic loss,” said Stephen Nissou, Sana’s nephew.

“He was kind, lovable, and loved his grandkids,” said Youhanna. “I hit a rabbit and I feel terrible. How can anyone hit someone, blame him and keep going? It’s not human.”

Loved ones are now making an appeal for tips, and an appeal to the driver.

“I hope he finds something in his heart to turn himself in, so he can be at peace with himself and, well, so we can be peace,” said Youhanna,

“I think this action is brutal. I would love to see justice served,” said brother-in-law Laith Hurmiz,

The driver is described as a bald man, about 5’5”, and between 150 and 180 pounds. He was driving a mid-2000s Toyota sedan with faded gold paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.