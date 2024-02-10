El Cajon family living in hotel after repeatedly flooding in apartment

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — An El Cajon family who lives at the Terre at East Bradley apartment complex says their apartment has flooded again.

ABC 10News first spoke to Unique Cook on Wednesday when she showed us her apartment; it had water-damaged baseboards, bubbling vinyl on the floor, and towels to soak up the water.

Cook says her apartment has flooded every time it has rained since Jan. 22 and reached out due to growing concerns about mold, saying her leasing office was taking little action.

"This all could have been avoided if they had just taken it seriously from the first time; we wouldn’t even be going through this right now," said Cook.

On Friday, Cook spoke with ABC 10News again from her family's hotel room. The family will now be staying for at least 30 days.

Cook and her husband decided to go to a hotel after seeing the inside of the walls and baseboards ripped up by the maintenance staff. She says the leasing office offered her three days of a hotel stay, but she expects the work to take much longer.

"The vinyl was all molded under the couch, and when they tore down the baseboards, the same thing with the baseboards; it was all molded along the walls and stuff like that," says Cook.

The family says they are exploring legal options but left the apartment for the safety of her kids; her youngest is just eight months old.

"I was really upset actually because to know that my kids were around that and my daughter was crawling on the floor," says Cook.

The baby and her husband have been sick since the flooding started with a cough and runny nose, and Cook worries it's because of mold exposure.

ABC 10News did reach out to the leasing company for a second time on Friday via email and phone, but no one has returned any of our multiple requests for comment.