El Cajon family concerned with ongoing flooding inside apartment

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A family in El Cajon has been dealing with ongoing flooding at their apartment for the last two weeks. The first flooding happened on Jan. 22, during the first storm that caused damage throughout San Diego County.

Unique Cook said she and her husband notified the leasing office as soon as it happened, but the response to fix the problem has been slow.

The family lives at the Terre at E Bradley Apartments. Cook says the apartment's first floor floods every time it rains, spilling water into her kitchen, living room, and onto her furniture.

Cook’s concern is her family’s health and her apartment's growing mold and musty smell. Her 8-month-old baby and her husband now have a cough and runny nose.

Wednesday afternoon, two weeks and two days after the first storm, she says someone finally showed up to install drying fans and hoses to soak up the water.

ABC 10News reached out to the leasing office and the property management company via phone and email about this family's issue, but so far, we have not heard back.