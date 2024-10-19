El Cajon could soon see boost to downtown nightlife, council considering change to decades-old ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—Big changes, including its nightlife and entertainment, could soon be coming to downtown El Cajon.

The city council has started discussions to consider changing its decades-old ordinance limiting the number of liquor licenses and, as a result, the number of new bars in the area.

The community and business owners think it would be a great idea that, if changed, could keep locals in town and attract business from outside of town.

The problem stems from zoning regulations dating back to 1995, which limit where bars can operate in the city, especially downtown. These regulations were put in place when the city was struggling with issues like drug use and prostitution.

City Councilwoman Michelle Metschel thinks it's time to revisit and make change.

Business owners like Nina Oshana tell ABC 10News that her business will thrive if things change.

Oshana owns Sultan Baklava and Sultan Baklava Mediterranean Grill. She says the restaurant struggles without being able to sell alcohol.

People who live near downtown agree and say if there were more options for getting a drink, they would consider staying in town rather than going to places like North Park or Southcrest.

Councilwoman Metschel says these discussions are just getting started. She says the planning department will review current ordinances and then decide how or what changes can be made.