Edge of Extinction: The Last Vaquita -- An ABC 10News Special

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The world's smallest and most endangered marine mammal may have a fighting chance at survival after scientists documented a mother vaquita swimming with her calf during the 2025 annual survey in Mexico's Sea of Cortez.

The vaquita, an elusive porpoise with distinctive black rings around its eyes and lips, is found only in the upper Gulf of California. This unique species with a rounded head and short beak has adapted to the warm waters off San Felipe, Mexico, thousands of miles from its nearest relative in Peru.

In "Edge of Extinction: The Last Vaquita," ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt travels to Mexico and spends time with researchers aboard the Sea Shepherd vessel as they fight to save the world's smallest porpoise.

Watch the full special in the video player at the top of the page.