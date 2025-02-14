Eaton wildfire victim delivers sandbags to neighbors in the rain

ALTADENA, Calif. (KGTV) - Jim Salazar, a survivor of the recent Eaton Fire, spent his day delivering sandbags in his burn-affected community, where anxiety loomed amid the threat of mudslides and flooding.

"We have this ongoing feeling of ‘What's next? What’s next?" he said.

Three weeks ago, Salazar recounted a harrowing escape from the wildfire that consumed his home.

In cellphone footage of his fully engulfed home, taken after his escape, Salazar is heard thanking God for the safety of himself and his mother. After spending time with his brother, North Park resident Andres Godoy, Salazar returned to Altadena to assist fellow residents affected by the fire.



"Here we are, heading up to another location to help a neighbor here," Salazar explained.

Many of those who live in the Altadena area are at risk, including one neighbor whose only surviving structure is a garage situated on a slope.

"Neighbors were calling and saying, 'Hey, can you come out with sandbags, can you help?'" Salazar said.

In the face of approaching storms, Salazar and three employees at a trucking company worked swiftly to place sandbags donated by a supportive neighbor.

"This is all she has left, all she has to hang onto," he said.

He spoke of the solidarity among residents.

"Neighbors all working in conjunction, keep our community afloat. We're confident … we can work together and make this happen. We all plan to rebuild," Salazar said.

Salazar, along with many of his neighbors, is contending with the challenges of being underinsured.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with rebuilding efforts.