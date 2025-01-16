Eaton Fire victim stays with La Mesa daughter, receives local donations

LA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jet Trego, an Altadena resident, is facing the daunting task of rebuilding his life following the destructive Eaton Fire that consumed his apartment building.

On Wednesday morning, Trego was awakened by the imminent threat of flames just a few doors away from his home.

"I went to load the car. The wind was blowing 100 mph, burning embers," Trego recounted, explaining the tense moments leading up to his escape. A part-time musician, he quickly packed a bag and managed to save several of his guitars—about half of his collection—before driving off.

Later that day, Trego returned with a friend to collect his other car, only to witness the devastation left in the fire's wake. "Block after block, destruction unlike anything I've ever seen," he said.

Upon arriving at his apartment complex, Trego was confronted with the heartbreaking sight of his home engulfed in flames.

"Pictures in mind of things burning, my couch burning, guitar burning. Couldn't believe it," he shared. The fire has left him with an estimated loss of over $50,000, including a cherished vinyl collection, and all his belongings are now presumed destroyed.

Compounding his struggles, Trego lives off Social Security and did not have renter's insurance, which is not mandated in California.

As the reality of his situation began to set in, Trego eventually made his way to La Mesa, where his daughter resides. She had rallied support in the days following the fire; friends and family have donated essential items such as clothing, shoes, and personal care goods.

"Really humbling, blew me away," Trego expressed, highlighting the kindness of those around him.

During our interview, Trego received an unexpected boost in support from FEMA, which reached out to inform him of his eligibility for housing assistance.

"Nice to know they are providing it so quickly," he said, reflecting on the relief the call brought amid his uncertainty.

Currently, Trego is couch surfing at friends' homes while he navigates this challenging period.

A Gofundme campaign has been established to assist him with living expenses and recovery efforts.

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”