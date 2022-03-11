East Village businesses, San Diego baseball fans react to end of MLB lockout

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Major League Baseball is resuming after a 99-day lockout ended on Thursday, and the mood in San Diego from baseball fans was elation.

“Very excited! We have season tickets for the Padres and we look forward to getting back,” said fan Jessica Ciuski said.

Fan Jason Melim added, “You never want it to get delayed and miss a season. So, we’re just glad it’s back."

Many are ready and eager to rock their new threads to MLB games again.

“Team store, you got me buying a Fernando Tatis shirt, man! I love it! He puts on a show. 'El Nino'? He’s fire with the bat. So excited!” Julio Santiago, a baseball fan visiting from Chicago, said.

It’s not just people spending their money at the team shop with the season coming back.

“Especially here, we’re a staple bar right in front of ballpark,” said Allie Garibay, bar manager of Bub’s At The Ballpark.

Places like Bub’s will be waving fans home looking for that business boom.

“I mean, we went through a lot last year. You know, with all the restrictions, they have capacity, the mask mandates just everything,” Garibay said. “So, just this year, we’re kind of just rolling with the punches and very excited to get back to a little bit of normalcy."

Teams will be starting spring training and the regular season behind schedule but, at least there’s an Opening Day on the calendar.

“I was worried at first too during the lockout I didn’t think we would potentially have a season. So, to hear that we get to have a season is absolutely stunning,” Santiago said.

“We’re just excited to have the chance to go back to the best ballpark in the country,” Melim said.

The Padres are expected open their season in Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks on April 7.