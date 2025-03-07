East San Diego County receives several inches of snow

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. (KGTV) — Several inches of snow have fallen in the San Diego County mountains. We got a chance to talk to some people in Mount Laguna and Julian about what they’re hoping for as precipitation makes its way to East County.

Kiddos are enjoying everything the snowpowder has to offer. Hudson and Graham are with their dad Gavin McCorkle, sledding near Mount Laguna, which is a 45-minute drive from their home in La Mesa.

“We love to come play in the snow as much as possible,” said McCorkle. “And you can see how they're sledding and everything, that they're having a great time so creating great memories with my sons.”

But some didn’t drive as far to enjoy the crisp mountain air. Peter and Debbie Smith are celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary in Julian.

This time around, they’re here to see the snow.

“We've lived here for a long time, in San Diego, we used to bring our kids up here to play in the snow, and now we bring our grandkids when they're not in school,” said Peter Smith.

The recent storm is giving Miriam Pilzer and Sarah Moser a taste of home. They’re not from California originally, and they have fond memories of getting to experience the seasons.

“I'm from Salt Lake, kind of feels like home not exactly for San Diego,” said Pilzer.

“Yeah, it's definitely different from what I've gotten used to in San Diego, but this is more like Nebraska March. I've kind of assimilated to the San Diego weather, so it's pretty rough,” said Moser.

McCorkle and his sons didn’t have to travel too far for their lovely winter trip, and whenever they got the chance, they wanted to revel in the fluff.

“Coming from Arizona, there's hardly any rain, so anytime there's rain, I love it, and snow, so I anticipate chaos in the weather, and I love it,” said McCorkle.

