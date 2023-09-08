East County woman details kidnapping, sex assault after meeting on popular app

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An East County woman is detailing a kidnapping and sexual assault after an encounter with a man she met on a popular app.

On the morning of July 24, Parker, 32, who did not want to use her real name, made a post on the anonymous messaging app, Whisper.

“I believe I posted something about trying to make new friends, and then he reached out to me,” said Parker. “He was friendly, a conversationalist.”

After trading dozens of messages with the man, she agreed to meet him near her friend's home in University City in the late afternoon for a ride back to her East County home.

He stopped responding, so she canceled in a message through the app.

Around 11 p.m., as she was walking in the University City neighborhood, a dark, smaller SUV pulled up next to her.

“He rolled down the window and asked me if I was Parker. I said, ’Yes,’ and he told me to get in the car,” said Parker.

She hesitated but got in. He then parked a few blocks away. She says the heavyset man in his 20s or early 30s, then went to her door, and flashed a knife at her neck.

“He yanked me out by my hair, then pulled me to the back of the car, and slammed me against the trunk of the car by my head. Hit me in the head a few times,” said Parker.

She says he tried to fight and bite him but he was too big and strong. She says he tied her hands and feet with duct tape, then opened the back and shoved her in, where there was a small mattress.

She says as he started driving, he played a podcast about serial killers.

“He said, ’Oh, this is going to get interesting. Maybe I should kill you.’ I felt like he was going to kill me,” said Parker.

Parker says after driving about 15 minutes, the man parked and sexually assaulted her in the SUV.

"He was was choking me, and then I passed out. |When I woke up, he was still sexually assaulting me,” said Parker.

Parker says he then drove her back where they first met, and let her go. She ran out, and called police.

She hopes sharing her story will lead to tips, and an arrest.

“If he's not caught, he will do this again, and that person will not be alive to tell this story,” said Parker.

The suspect is described as 6’ tall, weighing 300 pounds with short hair. Anyone with information is asked to Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.

Parker, who suffered injuries to her neck and arm, has been unable to work since the incident.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help Parker with expenses.