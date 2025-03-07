East County Pro Boxer Jonny 'Magic' Mansour headlines at Sycuan Casino

(KGTV) — Day in and day out, Jonny "Magic" Mansour is in the Bomber Squad Boxing Academy, putting in work. From an amateur to now professional boxer.

"I learned a lot, I'm learning every single fight, getting better every single fight," he says. "The goal is to just become 1% better every single day."

The East County native picked up mitts and entered the ring at the age of 8. But now, in 2025, he's 24 years old and competing at the professional level, still going strong.

"I do this because I love challenging myself, pushing myself, but it was tough in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie."

Back in May 2024, we first introduced you to Jonny ahead of his big professional debut here at Pechanga Arena in front of a hometown crowd.

From a Golden Gloves National Championship to Team USA, with much success comes much sacrifice.

"Even when it didn't make sense over the years, I just did everything blindly and worked hard, made the sacrifices, and now it's all coming together, thankfully."

Now Mansour will be back in the spotlight in his hometown at Sycuan Casino on March 22nd, but this time as a headliner.

"It's a blessing. I worked really hard for this moment and to be headlining a show in my hometown with a lot of Middle Easterns out here supporting me, showing me love. I'm gonna make sure to put on a great performance, put on a great show, and to make sure to get the job done."

He's looking to keep his professional fight record perfect as he pushes for greatness, as the sky is the limit.

"I'm 3-0 as a professional, and my goal is to become a World Champion from San Diego," he says. "I feel like I'm on the right path, and I got the right team behind me, and you know the sky is the limit."

But he also aims to be a light for those behind him who may need it.

"In my position, I always say 'be the role model that you once needed," Mansour explains. "Seeing how many people I've inspired outside of boxing, people messaging me on Instagram and social media like, 'hey, you inspired me to become a boxer,' especially like Chladeans, Middle Easterns, it all means a lot."

Jonny ‘Magic’ Mansour fights Markus Bowes in a four-round lightweight bout on March 22nd at Sycuan Casino Resort. You can buy tickets here!

