Woman who tried to kidnap child from shopping cart arrested, San Diego County Sheriff says

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman was arrested Tuesday night after authorities said she tried to kidnap a one-year-old child from a shopping cart in Santee Monday evening.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened on November 20 when the woman “tried to remove a one-year-old child from a shopping cart in the 100 block of Town Center Parkway.”

After failing due to the child being strapped into the cart, the woman then left the store heading south towards Mission Gorge Road.

Detectives were later able to arrest Isela Ortega, 31, on the 400 block of Orsett Street in Chula Vista at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“She is facing a charge of attempted kidnapping and will be booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility,” the department said.