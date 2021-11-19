Woman who died in Ramona house fire identified

RAMONA, Calif (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified a Ramona woman who died this week when a predawn blaze gutted her house.

Deborah Hester, 61, made a 911 call about 2:30 a.m. Monday to report that her home in the 500 block of Telford Lane was on fire, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Deputies arrived to hear Hester screaming for help and repeatedly entered the burning structure to try to rescue her, each time having to retreat due to the intensity of the flames, sheriff's Lt. Daniel Vengler said.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found Hester's lifeless body in a hallway.

Three deputies who attempted to save the victim were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators were called in to determine the cause of the blaze, which did not appear to be suspicious, sheriff's Sgt. Greg Hampton said.