One woman killed after fire tears through Ramona home

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — One woman died early Monday after a fire tore through her Ramona home.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officials said the victim called to report the fire at her home on Telford Lane. Two San Diego Sheriff's deputies arrived and rushed in to find the woman, who was confined to a wheelchair due to recent surgery.

Unfortunately, they were not able to save the woman.

By the time fire officials arrived, they said the entire back portion of the home was engulfed in flames. Crews were able to eventually stamp the flames out.

The woman's identity was not released. One dog was also rescued from the scene, but crews told ABC 10News they were concerned another dog may be missing.

The two deputies who ran into the home were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday morning.