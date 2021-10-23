Woman shot and killed in the East County identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday released the name of the 22-year- old woman found shot to death near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park in Bonita.

A patrol deputy found the body of Kimberly Gutierrez of La Mesa near a cul-de-sac at the end of Quarry Road about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

An autopsy determined that Gutierrez died of gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Officials have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.