Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Woman shot and killed in the East County identified

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
Body recovered in La Presa
Posted at 7:08 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 22:08:44-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday released the name of the 22-year- old woman found shot to death near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park in Bonita.

A patrol deputy found the body of Kimberly Gutierrez of La Mesa near a cul-de-sac at the end of Quarry Road about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Bonita

An autopsy determined that Gutierrez died of gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Officials have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!