Woman injured at house party shooting in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A suspect shot a woman in the ankle at a large house party in Spring Valley Friday night and remains at large, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station responded just before midnight Friday to a report of a shooting in the 10000 block of Challenge Boulevard, in Spring Valley, according to SDSO's Sgt. Gerardo Mateus.

"Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to her ankle," Mateus said. A further description of the woman was not disclosed.

"According to the victim, she had attended the party and witnessed a fight in the middle of the street involving other party attendees that escalated into gunfire," he said.

The suspect or suspects fled the area before deputies arrived and have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing and there are no known threats to the community, according to the department.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident was urged to call the San Diego Sheriff's Rancho San Diego Station at (619) 660-7090.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury that was considered non-life-threatening.

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