Woman dies in El Cajon pedestrian crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says a pedestrian died in a crash nearby Cuyamaca Street and Weld Boulevard Friday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 10:20 p.m., the press release says.

First responders found a woman hit by a truck and pronounced her dead.

According to police, a 2016 Toyota Tacoma was the vehicle that hit her. The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

At this point in the investigation, police believe drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this crash.

ECPD is working to identify the woman.

If you have any information for police about this crash, call 619-579-3311.

"We would also like to remind those who walk at night to obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections, and wear bright or light colored clothing for visibility," ECPD's press release says.