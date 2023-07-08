Woman dies in East County house fire, deputies investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a fatal house fire in East County.

According to an SDSD watch commander, deputies responded to the fire in the 9100 block of Lavell Street around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The San Miguel Fire Department made it to the scene shortly after and extinguished the fire.

"Unfortunately firefighters found a woman's body inside the house," the sheriff's department wrote on Twitter.

The medical examiner's office is working to make a positive ID of the woman and find out the cause of her death.

SDSD's Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to deputies, road closures were set up for several hours at the intersections of San Juan Place and Lavell Street and Bancroft and Edgewood drives.

