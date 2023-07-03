Woman arrested on arson and assault charges at scene of Lemon Grove house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it arrested a woman on arson and assault charges at the scene of a house fire in Lemon Grove Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, the department first received a call about a fight in the 1500 block of Taft St. at 3:06 p.m., then it got another call from the same area reporting a fire about 10 minutes later.

Deputies on the scene told ABC 10News the incident started "as an unknown type of argument," but it likely escalated into an assault with a deadly weapon. First responders rescued a man from the backyard as the house was on fire.

SDSD says the man was bleeding severely from his lower leg and probably inhaled smoke from the fire. He was taken to the hospital.

The female suspect initially refused to come out of the house as it was in flames, but deputies eventually made contact with her. Deputies say they took her into custody. The woman was uninjured.

Most of the damage to the house was in the garage and led to the back of the house. Deputies say multiple animals were inside when the fire happened. A dead dog was found in the home.

The circumstances leading to the fight and assault were unknown at the time when ABC 10News spoke to deputies.