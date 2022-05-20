Woman, 88, found dead inside El Cajon home; son arrested

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was arrested for murder Thursday after authorities say his 88-year-old mother was found dead inside an El Cajon home.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home on the 1200 block of Corto Lane just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a man asking for help.

When they arrived, deputies found 88-year-old Carolyn Jean Folkes dead inside the home with trauma to her upper body.

While at the home, deputies also spoke with the victim’s son, Chase Folkes, 55, who was taken to the hospital for “an unknown complaint of pain,” the department said.

“Deputies followed and stood by with Chase at the hospital,” the department added.

Chase was later booked into jail on a murder charge. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

