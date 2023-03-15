Wet conditions lead to fatal rollover crash on I-8 near Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says an Arizona man died in a rollover crash on I-8 near Pine Valley as it was raining Wednesday morning.

Officers say the 61-year-old man from Yuma was driving a grey 2016 Chrysler 200 in the eastbound lanes of I-8, nearby Buckman Springs Roads, "at a high rate of speed." The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:35 a.m., and it was raining when the man lost control of the Chrysler.

The car veered right toward the right shoulder and then overturned several times, CHP's press release says.

First responders found the man had been launched out of the car, and they pronounced him dead at the scene, according to CHP.

CHP says the Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the man who died. Officers are still investigating the crash, and CHP says it's unclear at this point if alcohol or drugs were involved.