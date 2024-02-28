Watch Now
Victim identified in deadly Valley Center shooting

Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 17:26:52-05

VALLEY CENTER< Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Valley Center.

The shooting happened last Friday at 1 p.m. at the 7500 block of Mendoza Road.

After arriving, deputies located 46-year-old Jason Gillespie suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died on Monday.

A 31-year-old suspect, later identified as Kyle Del Gregory was arrested and booked for murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

