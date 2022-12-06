Vehicle fire causes traffic snarl on Interstate 8 in La Mesa

LA MESA. CALIF. (KGTV) — First responders were on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a truck fire caused issues on a freeway in East San Diego.

The fire happened around 2:11 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Interstate 8 at Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa.

The driver told ABC 10News that the engine on his work truck “blew” spraying oil everywhere and it started an engine fire. Once the driver pulled to the side of the freeway, the truck became engulfed in flames.

Good Samaritans stopped to assist, helping the driver rescue expensive tools and explosive welding gasses from the back, which the driver estimates may be worth more than the truck itself.

At one point, explosions rocked the truck as the people in the back bailed out for safety as the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived. Traffic was backed up for miles while crews worked to put out the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, and the driver was able to save his tools and belongings.