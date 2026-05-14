Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian, 80, in La Mesa near Costco

A MESA (CNS) - A vehicle fatally struck an 80-year-old pedestrian Wednesday as she was walking across a driveway in a commercial area near Lake Murray.

The woman was struck in front of a Costco store in the 8100 block of Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa shortly after noon, according to police.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Lt. Travis Higgins said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

"Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision," Higgins said.

