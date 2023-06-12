Van driver dies in crash off SR-67 transition ramp

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A 43-year-old man died when his van went off the transition ramp from southbound state Route 67 to westbound Interstate 8, hit an advisory sign then crashed into a tree, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. Friday when the driver of a 2010 Ford Econoline van veered to the right on the transition ramp and off the roadway, CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

The driver died of his injuries at the scene, the officer said. It was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.