Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Van driver dies in crash off SR-67 transition ramp

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 13:41:26-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A 43-year-old man died when his van went off the transition ramp from southbound state Route 67 to westbound Interstate 8, hit an advisory sign then crashed into a tree, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. Friday when the driver of a 2010 Ford Econoline van veered to the right on the transition ramp and off the roadway, CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

The driver died of his injuries at the scene, the officer said. It was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!