US Navy identifies sailor killed in van crash on I-8 in Jacumba

One killed, four injured in van crash on I-8 in Jacumba
One person was killed Friday and four others were injured, three critically, when the van they were in -- possibly a military vehicle -- crashed on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 23:47:29-04

CORONADO, Calif. — A sailor who died following a rollover crash on Interstate 8 while returning from training at Camp Billy Machen has been identified.

According to the U.S. Navy, Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, was pronounced dead on the scene, and taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

California Highway Patrol says the van veered off the westbound side of the Interstate 8 freeway near Carrizo Gorge Road in Jacumba shortly before 10 a.m., struck a boulder, and overturned.

Four more sailors were injured during the incident and were taken for care to regional hospitals. Navy officials say two of the sailors are still in critical condition, and the other two are in stable condition. The names of the injured are being withheld in accordance with policy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deltoro family and our injured teammates,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command.

“John was one of our best combat support technicians, enabling our force to conduct highly complex and high-risk missions in the Nation’s defense.”

The U.S. Navy and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.

