UPDATE: Victim of deadly La Mesa shooting identified, shooter still at large

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The La Mesa Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting from over the weekend.

According to LMPD, 42-year-old Roderick Stroman of San Diego was the man who died after he was shot in a car in the vicinity of Waite Drive and Violet Street.

Officers found Stroman with a gunshot wound to his upper body a little after midnight on Sunday, April 7. The car's driver-side window was shattered, and Stroman was sitting in the driver's seat with his injury.

LMPD officers gave him first aid until paramedics arrived, but Stroman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled the scene, traveling east on Waite Drive in a dark-colored car. LMPD believes the shooter specifically targeted Stroman; however, their exact relationship and what led to Stroman being a target are still under investigation.

LMPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (619) 667-1400. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers' toll-free tip line at (888) 580-TIPS or online.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.