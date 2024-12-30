UPDATE: 11-year-old El Cajon boy hit by car taken off life support

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An 11-year-old boy from El Cajon who was hit by a car a few days before Christmas Eve has been taken off life support.

ABC 10News shared Kevin Ouda's story last week. He passed away on Sunday.

Ouda was a talented Muay Thai competitor; he had recently earned a championship belt at an event in Phoenix.

"He's so dedicated that he'll go home, and after he's finished his homework: practice and run on his own. He really, really loves the sport as much as any young person his age that I've ever worked with before,” said James Gregory, Ouda's coach and the owner of the Pure Heart Muay Thai gym.

Pure Heart Muay Thai posted a tribute to Ouda on its Instagram page, saying his heart kept beating for nearly 15 minutes after being taken off life support. His coaches wrote that he was "a fighter until the very end."

Gregory created a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for the medical expenses. More than $25,000 was raised as of Monday, Dec. 30.